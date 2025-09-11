Sports Wagering Contributes $9 Million to the State During August 2025

Maryland’s sports wagering market generated $9,039,368 in contributions to the state during August 2025.

Sports bettors in Maryland wagered $434,220,458 during the month and won back $381,761,359 in prizes. Sportsbook operators held 12.1% of the handle.

Retail sports wagering operators contribute 15% of their taxable proceeds to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Mobile sports wagering operators contribute 15% of their taxable proceeds to the Blueprint Fund and 5% to the state’s General Fund. For August 2025, the combined retail and mobile contribution to the Blueprint Fund was more than $6.8 million, while more than $2.2 million in mobile proceeds went to the General Fund.

Maryland added a new mobile sports wagering operator in late August, as bet365 conducted a successful controlled demonstration on Aug. 28 and launched on Aug. 30, partnering with Charles County-based Riverboat on the Potomac. Maryland currently has 12 mobile platforms and 12 retail sportsbook locations.

A detailed summary of the August 2025 results for each sportsbook, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, along with a summary of statewide handle and hold by sport is included in the attached chart and available for download at mdgaming.com.

Here are the statewide totals for August 2025:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

· Retail: $7,608,366 (includes $9,700 in deductible free promotional wagers)

· Mobile: $426,612,092 (includes $5,862,478 in deductible free promotional wagers)

· Combined: $434,220,458

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

· Retail: $6,221,041

· Mobile: $375,540,317

· Combined: $381,761,359

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

· Retail: $1,387,325 (18.2%)

· Mobile: $51,071,775 (12.0%)

· Combined: $52,459,100 (12.1%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

· Retail: $1,359,484

· Mobile: $44,177,225

· Combined: $45,536,710

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of Taxable Win for Retail; 20% of Taxable Win for Mobile)

· Retail: $203,923

· Mobile: $8,835,445

· Combined: $9,039,368

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $189,678,692

Cumulative contribution to the General Fund: $3,989,727

Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $4,759,688

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming: Maryland Lottery and Gaming operates the Maryland Lottery and is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos and sports wagering program. In its regulatory role, the agency provides direction and guidance to casino and sports wagering operators on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino and sports wagering operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.