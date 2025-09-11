Police Seeking Whereabouts of First Degree Assault Suspect Who Is Possibly Armed with Handgun

September 10, 2025

Rome Delmar Watkins, 27, of Waldorf

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Domestic Violence Unit is seeking the public’s help locating Rome Delmar Watkins, 27, of Waldorf, who is wanted in connection with an assault involving a handgun.

On Sunday, April 20, 2025, Watkins assaulted a woman inside a residence after being asked to leave.

During the assault, Watkins reportedly choked the victim. After exiting the residence, Watkins pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim before fleeing the area.

An arrest warrant has since been obtained, charging Watkins with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and handgun on person. Watkins is described as 6’0” tall, weighing 175 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Cpl. Rickard in the Warrant Unit at 301-752-9258. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, submitting a tip online at 1-866-411-TIPS, or using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

