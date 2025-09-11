Southern Maryland Residents Invited To Welcome 24 Veterans Home From Honor Flight on Saturday Sept. 27th in Calvert County

The Capital Region Honor Flight is inviting the community to welcome home and thank the return 24 Veterans on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the Huntingtown High School.

Community members are invited to gather between 6:30 and 7:15 p.m. to greet the veterans when their bus arrives at 7:30 p.m.. Organizers hope to see a turnout matching — or even surpassing the 650 people who came together for a similar event in Charles County earlier this year!

A Day of Remembrance and Tribute! This Honor Flight includes 24 veterans including 17 Vietnam War veterans, 6 Korean War veterans and 1 World War II veteran.

The veterans will have spent the day visiting war memorials and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, before being escorted back to Calvert County by law enforcement and the Nam Knights motorcycle club.

“This is about giving them the hero’s welcome they deserve,” said Mark Brickell, a Huntingtown native, Marine Corps veteran, and CRHF volunteer. “I continually hear, ‘this is the greatest day of my life that I didn’t know I needed.’”

Community Celebration at Huntingtown High

After the veterans’ arrival, families, friends, and neighbors will gather inside the school for a short program, where each veteran will be introduced individually. Local schools will participate through color guards and student volunteers.

Brickell encouraged families to bring signs, balloons, yellow ribbons, and American flags, saying that hugs and handshakes are welcome, too. “As a community, we get the chance to show them how grateful we are for their service and sacrifice,” he added.

Healing for Vietnam Veterans

Much of the welcome home effort centers on Vietnam veterans, who often returned to a divided country and never received recognition for their service. CRHF hopes to give them a different memory and provide an opportunity for healing.

“It’s never too late to show them we appreciate their service,” Brickell said. “For many veterans with PTSD, visiting the memorials helps them leave behind some of the trauma and say goodbye to the friends they lost.”

About Capital Region Honor Flight – Capital Region Honor Flight is part of the national Honor Flight Network, a volunteer-run organization that has honored more than 350,000 veterans nationwide. The group provides all-expenses-paid, one-day bus trips for veterans in Maryland, Delaware, and metro D.C.

Priority is given to World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans, with each participant paired with a guardian for the day. Family guardians may serve in this role for a $100 tax-deductible fee, covering meals and a keepsake t-shirt.

Event Open to the Public – The welcome home event at Huntingtown High School is open to all. Organizers stress that every person who attends — whether by waving a flag, shaking a hand, or simply showing up — helps create an unforgettable moment for the veterans who sacrificed so much for the nation.

For more information about upcoming flights or volunteering opportunities, visit the Capital Region Honor Flight website.

