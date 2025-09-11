Governor Moore Announces State Grant Awards to Support Smart Manufacturing Efforts

Governor Wes Moore today announced that the Maryland Department of Commerce has awarded a dozen local manufacturers with grants to implement smart manufacturing efforts. The $180,000 in funding is through the Maryland MADE grant program, which helps small manufacturers invest in the adoption and deployment of smart manufacturing and high-performance manufacturing technologies that will increase energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and enable lasting improvements.

“Maryland manufacturing has a long, proud history, and continues to be a critically important sector of our state’s economy,” said Gov. Moore. “We’re proud to support these manufacturers as they use new technologies and innovations to carry that legacy into a cleaner, more efficient, and more competitive future.”

Projects approved for funding include a St. Mary’s County electronics manufacturer advancing its services through 3D printing; a Kent County fiber solutions company working to reduce power consumption on its machines; and a Cecil County food ingredient manufacturer incorporating smart equipment controls into its systems.



“As the need to stay competitive continues, it is critical that our state’s manufacturing community adopt smart innovative technologies for efficiency and cost-saving efforts,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Harry Coker, Jr. “We look forward to seeing what new opportunities are ahead for these 12 Maryland businesses as they modernize their operations.”

Funding for the Maryland MADE program comes from a previously announced $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to accelerate the adoption of smart manufacturing technology in small and mid-sized businesses. The funding was granted as part of the larger State Manufacturing Leadership Program, a $31 million federal initiative awarded to 17 state-run programs throughout the U.S.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, an average of 26 percent of all end-use energy in the country is used in manufacturing utilities. For a manufacturer, that represents an average of five to 10 percent of their entire cost. By investing in energy efficiency efforts, manufacturers can achieve higher profits and have a positive environmental impact throughout the state.

Applications for the second round of the Maryland MADE grant program will open Monday, November 3, with an informational webinar to be held on Monday, October 6.

Additional details, including webinar registration and eligibility terms, are available through commerce.maryland.gov.

About Maryland Commerce – The Maryland Department of Commerce stimulates private investment and creates jobs by attracting new businesses, encouraging the expansion and retention of existing companies, and providing financial assistance to Maryland companies. The Department promotes the State’s many economic advantages and markets local products and services at home and abroad to spur economic development and international investment, trade and tourism. Because they are major economic generators, the Department also supports the Arts, film production, sports and other special events. For more information, visit commerce.maryland.gov.

