Four Dedicated St. Mary’s County Coaches Chosen for Prestigious 2025 All Ripken Games in Aberdeen

Four dedicated baseball coaches from St. Mary’s County were recently hand-selected to participate in the 2025 All Ripken Games, an elite three-day tournament held at the world-renowned Ripken Experience in Aberdeen, Maryland.

The coaches—RJ Bean, Ryan Shephard, Mikey Farrell, and Jimmy Jones—were chosen through a rigorous vetting process that recognizes their commitment to developing young athletes and their deep understanding of the game.

The All Ripken Games bring together top-tier youth baseball players from across the East Coast to compete on professionally-scaled, all-turf fields modeled after iconic ballparks like Camden Yards and Fenway Park. The selection of these four local coaches highlights the exceptional quality of baseball instruction and player development happening right here in St. Mary’s County.

“Being selected for the All Ripken Games is a testament to the hard work and dedication of these coaches,” said Brian Beard, All Ripken Games Operations Manager. “We look for individuals who not only possess a strong baseball background but also demonstrate a passion for mentoring young players and fostering a positive, growth-oriented environment.”

The experience was more than just a coaching assignment; it was an opportunity for these coaches to expand their own knowledge and bring new insights back to their local leagues. RJ Bean, who coaches for 12U Chesapeake Ghost and SMLL, and assists operations for Legion Baseball and SMBRL, expressed the importance of this exchange. “This experience was about learning from some of the most talented athletes on the East Coast and taking those lessons back to St. Mary’s to grow our players even further,” said Bean. “It was also a chance to bring back new coaching philosophies and approaches to games where every detail and execution is critical. I’m excited to share this knowledge to help our athletes not only improve their skills but also develop a winning mindset.”

Ryan Shephard (12U Chesapeake Ghost, 14U Five Star Mafia) and Mikey Farrell (9U Chesapeake Ghost, Operations Director of Chesapeake Ghost) were tasked with coaching a 10U and a 9U team, respectively, working with 24 young players to enhance their skills. “The talent level here is inspiring, and it forces you to think differently as a coach,” said Shephard. “We were challenged to get the most out of our players in a very short amount of time, which really hones your ability to teach efficiently. The lessons from this weekend will directly benefit the teams I coach back home.”

Mikey Farrell echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the collaborative aspect of the event. “I was able to connect with coaches from all over the country and exchange ideas on everything from practice planning to building team chemistry,” Farrell stated. “These connections and insights are invaluable. Our goal is to continue raising the standard of baseball in St. Mary’s County, and opportunities like this are essential to that mission.”

Jimmy Jones, a coach with St. Mary’s Little League, joined RJ Bean in coaching a 10U team. “This was a chance to see how different coaching philosophies intersect and to dedicate our experience and knowledge to help these kids grow on a bigger stage,” said Jones. “The Ripken Experience sets a high bar, and being a part of it gives you a deeper appreciation for what it takes to develop a successful youth baseball program. We’re not just coaching for today; we’re helping to build the future of the game in our community.”

For these four coaches, the All Ripken Games were a significant step in their professional development, providing them with the tools and knowledge to elevate the quality of baseball in St. Mary’s County and beyond. Their participation not only brought recognition to their individual efforts but also highlighted the strength of the local baseball community. Several of the young players coached at the event may even be nominated to the Futures Games with the Ripken Experience, to be held in Panama City Beach, Florida, in December.

About the Ripken Experience: The Ripken Experience provides youth baseball and softball players with a big league experience on world-class facilities. It is dedicated to creating lifelong memories through sports while teaching the Ripken Way: teamwork, sportsmanship, integrity, and hustle.