Maryland’s Early Teal Season Opens September 18, 2025

Maryland’s September teal-only hunting season will be open from Sept. 18 through Sept. 27 in the September Teal Hunting Zone.

Shooting hours are one half-hour before sunrise until sunset, the daily bag limit is six teal (blue or green-winged), and the possession limit is 18 teal, or three times the daily bag limit.

Seasons and bag limits for all other migratory game birds can be found in the 2025-26 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping published by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

“The early teal season allows waterfowl hunters a way to get a jump on duck season and experience one of the great opportunities Maryland has to offer,” DNR’s Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said.

All migratory game bird hunters, including landowners who are license-exempt, must possess a valid Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp/Harvest Information Program permit.

All waterfowl hunters age 16 and older are also required to possess a Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp (Federal Duck Stamp). Legal methods of Federal Duck Stamp possession include a traditional Federal Duck Stamp or an E-Stamp.

Hunters with a traditional stamp must have a physical, signed copy while hunting. Hunters with an E-Stamp must have printed validation showing proof of purchase while hunting. The U.S. Department of the Interior intends to mail physical stamps to hunters that purchased an E-Stamp by March 10 each year.

Hunters with questions may contact the department at 410-260-8540