Out Of State News: Activist Charlie Kirk Assassinated in Utah – Police and FBI Searching for Shooter, Seeking Photos/Videos/Information

It’s yet another high-profile shooting and assassination of a political figure in a little more than a year dating back to July 2024, when Trump narrowly avoided an assassination attempt while on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania, secondly, just a few months ago in June 2025, Minnesota House Speaker Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed at their home. Just hours earlier, Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot in their home, but survived. This is what Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called a “politically motivated attack.”

“Regardless where our community, thoughts, views, disagreements, hate or love stands in the moment. We wake up on this day, September 11, 2025 and should come together as one, as our country did, had to do 24 years ago today.”

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Released the following message – The attack on Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in Utah is horrific and senseless. Please join me in praying for Charlie and his family. There can be absolutely no place for political violence in America.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore released the following message – “Today, Maryland, the country, and the world saw yet another act of heinous political violence on American soil. We pray for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones. We stand together in praying both for everyone touched by this killing and for the healing of our human spirit.

Political violence is unacceptable. We will not tolerate it—not now, not ever. The future of our democracy will depend on our ability to resolve political differences peacefully, and not violently. Moreover, our state and country are defined not by our darkest moments, but by how we work together to spread light in that darkness. In the wake of today’s events, we share a collective responsibility both to condemn this tragedy in the strongest possible terms and be bold in our commitment to greater unity and peace.

In accordance with the president’s proclamation earlier today and in compliance with the law, I have ordered that all flags on state facilities be lowered to half-staff.”

Senator Chris Van Hollen stated “Violence is never the answer. It is never acceptable. Never.”

FBI Released the Following Joint Statement alongside the Utah Department of Public Safety – Update: Charlie Kirk Shooting at UVU – Orem, Utah — At approximately 12:20 pm MST, Political Influencer Charlie Kirk was speaking at a student-sponsored event with Turning Point USA. Charlie was shot during the event at Utah Valley University (UVU), after which he was taken to Timpanogos Regional Hospital and hours later pronounced dead.

This shooting is still an active investigation. The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are co-leading this incident in unison with the Utah County Attorney’s office, the Utah County Sheriff’s office, and the local police departments.

We initially took in George Zinn as a suspect. He was later released and charged with obstruction by UVU police. A second suspect, Zachariah Qureshi, was taken into custody and released after interrogation with law enforcement. There are no current ties to the shooting with either of these individuals. There is an ongoing investigation and manhunt for the shooter.

The FBI has created a digital media tip line for information regarding this shooting at fbi.gov/UtahValleyShooting. We ask the public to please provide any information they may have to this tip line.

DPS’s State Crime Lab, along with all law enforcement involved, are working multiple active crime scenes. These were identified based on where the victim was shot, as well as the locations where the suspect and victim traveled.

The shooting is believed to be a targeted attack. The shooter is believed to have fired from the roof of a building down to the location of the public event in the student courtyard. Any additional clarifications cannot be provided to protect the integrity of our investigation.

To secure the event, UVU PD had six officers working the event. These security measures were in addition to Charlie Kirk’s security detail, who travels with him. Approximately 3,000 people attended. The location of the event was held in the university quad, an outdoor bowl courtyard on campus for events.

This is a tragic moment for Utah and our country. As we all heal, we encourage those who need help to call 988, our state’s mental health crisis line.

The UVU campus will be closed for the rest of the week. If students, faculty, or staff need additional information about the campus, please visit uvu.info.

Any inquiries regarding visits from federal political leaders should be directed to their offices.