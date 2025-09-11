Flour Donuts & Bakery in Leonardtown Closing Permanently

Flour Donuts & Bakery has announced it will be closing its doors for good on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 3:00 p.m.

The local favorite, known for its donuts, baked goods, and community presence, shared the news with customers this week. As part of its final days of operation, the bakery is offering 50% off case items while supplies last.

In a message to the community, Flour Donuts & Bakery thanked its loyal staff and customers for their support over the years.

Residents looking to visit one last time are encouraged to stop by before closing day. The store opened in 2023 and will be greatly missed by our community.

