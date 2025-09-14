UPDATE: Missing Person Shirley Located SAFE AND UNHARMED

UPDATE @ 16:58 – Located safe & unharmed. Thank you for sharing. All fire & rescue personnel being placed in service

BOLO for missing person Shirley Scott (B-F-68 YOA). Last seen in Lexington Park wearing blue jean shorts, and white t/s with black lettering that says “I’m too sexy for my dreads”.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical services are currently searching for Shirley who was last seen in the area of Silver Slate Drive, Green Leaf Road/Hermanville Road between 1:00 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

If seen CALL 911.

Staging area and command post for police and firefighters at Green Leaf Road at the community park