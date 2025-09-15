UPDATE: Four Teens Lead Police on High Speed Chase in Stolen Kia Before Crashing, Leaving 16-Year-Old in Critical Condition

UPDATE 9/15/2025: On September 14, 2025, at approximately 5:59 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau were alerted to a stolen vehicle entering Calvert County.

The vehicle, a white Kia Optima, had been reported stolen out of Prince George’s County, MD, and was detected traveling on MD Rt. 260.

Deputy MacWilliams located the vehicle on MD 260. Upon noticing law enforcement, the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles on the shoulder and operating recklessly.

Deputies activated emergency equipment and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. A pursuit was initiated, with additional units responding to assist.

The pursuit continued eastbound on MD 260 to westbound on Mt. Harmony Road. Stop Sticks were deployed in an effort to end the pursuit; however, the driver swerved the vehicle toward officers and continued fleeing. The pursuit ended when the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn on Mt. Harmony Road near Alyssa Way, left the roadway, struck a telephone pole, traveled through a yard, and ultimately collided with a residence.

The vehicle was occupied by four individuals. Three occupants sustained injuries, while one fled on foot into a wooded area. Deputies rendered medical aid at the scene and established a perimeter. With the assistance of agency personnel, K9 units, and drone resources, the fleeing suspect was located and detained without incident. That individual was uninjured.

All four occupants were determined to be juveniles.

The driver was airlifted by Maryland State Police helicopter to an area trauma center in critical condition. Two additional occupants were transported by ground to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

In accordance with Maryland law, the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) was notified of the incident but declined to investigate.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and has assumed the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to contact DFC Jeffrey Hardesty at [email protected] and reference case number 25-76666.



Sunday, September 14, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m., police located a stolen vehicle travelling Northbound on Route 4 in the Huntingtown area.

While deputies attempted to observe the vehicle, a white 2016 Kia Optima which was reportedly stolen in Prince George’s County, the vehicle began fleeing at a high rate of speed.

Around 6:05 p.m., a chase was declared with the stolen vehicle fleeing at speeds over 100 mph, driving on the shoulder, and into oncoming traffic before travelling onto Route 2 and then West Mount Harmony Road.

Just minutes later, the suspect vehicle left the roadway at a high rate of speed, striking a utility pole, trees and bushes, before striking a large A/C unit and a residence on West Mount Harmony Road at Hall Court and Vesta Lane.

A serious rescue assignment was dispatched at 6:08 p.m., alerting firefighters and emergency medical personnel from Calvert and Anne Arundel Counties to the scene, with police to all responding units they had one suspect trapped in the vehicle with no pulse.

Police were able to remove the suspect from the vehicle and began rendering aid while requesting a helicopter to land nearby.

Firefighters arrived on scene to confirm a single vehicle into a pole which then continued travelling through a yard before striking the homes A/C unit, and reported no entrapment and no structural support damage, along with no home occupants, citizens or police officers having injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported a 16-year-old male to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center with life-threatening injuries.

A second teen was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with unknown injuries that were reported as non-life-threatening.

A third and fourth suspect were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit and search. EMS evaluated both of these subjects, unknown if they were transported.

The crash and stolen vehicle investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided when they become available.

