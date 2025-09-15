October 2025 Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

October is packed with fun at the Calvert Marine Museum, with two exciting new events debuting this month: Haunted Water Cruises aboard the Wm. B. Tennison and an Animal Mask-Making Workshop for tweens and teens.

The museum will also host the annual Patuxent River Appreciation Day, Homeschool Day in Solomons, and family favorites like Sea Squirts and Little Minnows.

Select days in October – Lore Oyster House

Visit the newly refurbished Lore Oyster House. Located six-tenths of a mile south of the main museum campus on Solomons Island Road, this 1934 seafood packing house offers exhibits that explore all aspects of oyster processing. No admission required. Visit our website for all fall dates! Lore Oyster House | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Select days through Oct. 12 – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise | 2 p.m.

Relax and enjoy a leisurely one-hour sightseeing cruise on the river aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, a log-built bugeye. Capacity allows for 40 guests. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children, infant through 12 years. For more information and to register, visit: Wm. B. Tennison Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Wednesday, Oct. 1 – Homeschool Day in Solomons – Autumn: Exploring the Wonders of Day & Night in Nature | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) is partnering with Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center (AMG) for Homeschool Day in Solomons: Autumn – Exploring the Wonders of Day & Night in Nature! Pick up an interactive Homeschool BINGO card at CMM, complete the tasks at both sites to earn BINGO, and turn it in at AMG for the chance to win a prize! Ideal for K – 5, but all ages can discover something new.

CMM activities: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

AMG activities: Noon-3 p.m.

Admission: Admission applies at both locations. CMM members get free admission to CMM. Please check each location for specific admission prices.

Thursdays, Oct. 2 & 9 – Sea Squirts | 10:15 and 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Camouflage. Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Oct. 3 – First Fossil Friday! | 1–4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits

Saturday, Oct. 4 – Haunted Water Cruise | 3:10–4:10 p.m.

Step aboard the Wm. B. Tennison for a one-hour Haunted Water Cruise. Hear tales of unmarked graves, enduring mysteries along the Patuxent River, and superstitions tied to local landmarks. Families are welcome, though some themes may not be suitable for young children. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children, infant through 12 years. For more information and to register, visit Special Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Sundays, Oct. 5, 12, 19, and 26 – Beyond the Displays: Artifact Stories | 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Join museum educator Lori for an exploration of the museum’s artifacts, uncovering their origins and significance. Learn the stories behind the emblem from a paddle wheel boat, tools from the blacksmith shop, and the Gov. R. M. McLane name board. Hear how World War II shaped Solomons and discover hidden details in the museum murals. Learn something new every tour. Included with museum admission.

Sunday, Oct. 5 – Haunted Water Cruise | 3:10–4:10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11 – Patuxent River Appreciation Day (PRAD) | 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Come celebrate the Patuxent River at the original fall event held since 1978! This event includes live music, food and drink vendors, makers of homespun goods, a petting zoo, FREE boat rides, toy boat building, displays and activities celebrating the river! Explore the museum grounds to visit dozens of nonprofit and community groups that help keep our area a wonderful place to live and play! Museum admission is FREE to all during the event!

Sunday, Oct. 12 – Haunted Water Cruise | 3:10–4:10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 12 – Creature Feature | 10:15–11:15 a.m.

Meet a mystery animal not normally on display at the museum. Each month, the CMM Education team highlights a different creature found in local estuaries. Take-home coloring pages available. Included with museum admission

Thursdays, Oct. 16 and 23 – Little Minnows | 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Camouflage. For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25 – 40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Included with museum admission. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Sunday, Oct. 19 – Animal Mask-Making Workshop | 1–4 p.m.

Get creative at the Calvert Marine Museum’s Animal Mask-Making Workshop—designed just for tweens and teens! Inspired by one of our educator’s passion for commedia mask-making, this workshop invites participants to explore the museum’s fascinating animals up close before heading to the classroom to create their own unique mask. Choose from an otter, lionfish, or seahorse—or put your own artistic twist on it! Cost is $25 per person; all supplies and light snacks are provided. To register, visit: Animal Mask-Making Workshop Registration

Monday, Oct. 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store | 10:15 a.m.–4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11 for adults; $9 for seniors, military, and veterans with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. Proud participant in Museums for ALL. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

For the full calendar of October events, visit our website www.calvertmarinemuseum.com