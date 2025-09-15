13-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Waldorf

On Thursday, September 11, 2025, at approximately 7:48 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of St Charles Parkway and Post Office Road in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

As fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene, First Responders reported the striking vehicle was fleeing the scene but could not provide a description.

Crews found the victim, a 13-year-old female, had injuries to the upper body and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

U.S. Park Police Eagle 1 landed nearby and transported the child to the Children’s National Hospital with flight medics being advised she was conscious but not alert.

Witnesses reported the striking vehicle was a dark in color sedan. Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision.