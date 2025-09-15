17-Year-Old Charged As Adult After Attempt to Strike Multiple Subjects with Vehicle

On Sunday, September 14, 2025, at approximately 2:40 a.m., police responded to a disturbance at a convenience store in California, where a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested after allegedly attempting to strike two people with a car.

Police responded to the WaWa, located in the 23000 block of Three Notch Road for the report of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, deputies located a crowd of individuals who appeared to have been engaged in a verbal argument.

As deputies worked to disperse the group, they observed a vehicle aggressively reverse and then accelerate forward at a high rate of speed toward two victims. The victims were able to avoid being struck, and deputies ordered the driver to stop.

No injuries were reported, and the juvenile driver was taken into custody immediately.

The juvenile has been charged as an adult with two felony counts of first-degree assault and two misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault.

Law enforcement agencies are prohibited from publicly identifying a juvenile, even when charged as an adult, due to legal protections safeguarding the juvenile’s identity throughout the judicial process.