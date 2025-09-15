Two Dead After Wrong-Way Driver Causes Head-on Collision, Police Investigating

Maryland State Police have identified two individuals involved in a double-fatal crash in Prince George’s County which occurred on Sunday, September 14th, 2025.

The deceased are identified as Tameka Patterson, 46, of Suitland, Maryland and Nana Arthur, 40, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Patterson was a passenger in a Jeep Grand Cherokee and Arthur was the driver of a Toyota Rav4. Both were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical services personnel.

Around 3:17 a.m. Sunday morning, September 14th, 2025, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to Maryland Route 4 at Woodyard Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Toyota, operated by Arthur, was traveling South, in the Northbound lanes of Route 4, while the Jeep was traveling North in the Northbound lanes. The two vehicles subsequently crashed head-on.

Police believe that impairment may be a factor in this crash.

Maryland Route 4 was closed for approximately four hours for the crash investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Crash Team continue to lead the active and ongoing investigation.