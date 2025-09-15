Great Mills Woman Arrested for Murder of 11-Year-Old Child

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, along with emergency medical services personnel, responded to the 22000 block of Castle Pollard Way in Great Mills for the report of an 11-year-old male juvenile not breathing. Life-saving efforts were attempted, and the juvenile was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore later ruled the child’s death a homicide. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation and, through extensive investigative efforts, obtained and executed multiple search warrants, resulting in the recovery of evidence.

On Saturday, September 13, 2025, Kieva Marie Proctor, 46, of Great Mills, was served an arrest warrant for the following charges:

• Murder second-degree

• Involuntary manslaughter

• Four counts of neglect of a minor

• Reckless endangerment

Proctor is being held in the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown pending a bond review.

The investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Allison Mattera at 301-475-4200, ext. 8124, or by email at [email protected].