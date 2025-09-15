37-Year-Old Man Killed in Leonardtown After Tree Falls on Him

On Monday, September 15, 2025, at approximately 2:37 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 42000 block of Swans Court in Leonardtown, for the reported traumatic injuries with one possibly not breathing.

911 callers reported a 37-year-old male was possibly not breathing after a tree fell on him.

Firefighters and emergency medical services quickly responded, with EMT’s sadly pronouncing the victim deceased on scene a short time after arrival.

Police responded and are investigating the tragic accident.

No further information is released at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.