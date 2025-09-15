65-Year-Old Flown to Burn Center After Gasoline Explosion in Charlotte Hall

September 15, 2025

On Monday, September 15, 2025, at approximately 2:37 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the MedStar Health Urgent Care located at 37767 Market Drive in Charlotte Hall, for the burn victim.

The callers reported they had a 65-year-old male patient in the Urgent Care suffering burns to the face and upper body after a gas explosion.

Crews arrived on the scene and requested a helicopter to land nearby to transport the patient due to his injuries.

Flight medics were advised the patient had poured gasoline on wood to light it causing an explosion with  burns to the victims face, neck, arms and hands.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported the man to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center Burn Unit.

