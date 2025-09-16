La Plata VFD Regrets to Announce Passing of Life Member and Past President Luther A. Della, Jr

It is with profound sadness that the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department announces the passing of Life Member and Past President Luther A. Della, Jr.

President Della was both figuratively and literally a giant of a man—one whose presence, wisdom, and heart left a lasting mark on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. For over 50 years, he faithfully served our department and our community, leading with strength, humility, and an unwavering commitment to the values of brotherhood, service, and sacrifice.

Beyond his remarkable leadership, Luther was a teacher and mentor who instilled in countless members the true art of service to others. His legacy is woven not only into the history of our department but into the lives of those he guided, supported, and inspired.

While we mourn his loss, we are deeply grateful for the many lessons he shared and the enduring example he set. His legacy of dedication, integrity, and compassion will continue to live on in the generations of firefighters and community members he impacted.

We ask that you keep Luther’s family, friends, and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. More information regarding arrangements will be shared in the coming days.