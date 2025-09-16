UPDATE: Suspect Arrested for Attempted Murder After 3 Hour Long Barricade Situation in Lexington Park

UPDATE 9/16/2025: Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded late Monday night to a report that a man had fired a weapon at a woman following an argument at a home in Lexington Park.

The call came in at approximately 10:28 p.m. on September 15 from a residence in the 45000 block of Kingfisher Court. The woman told 911 dispatchers she fled the house after the subject discharged the firearm at her.

Deputies identified the man inside the residence as Anibal Carrasquillo III, 39, of no fixed address, and while they were on scene, they heard a series of shots fired from within the house. Carrasquillo refused to exit the house, and a barricade was declared. It was determined that there were no other individuals in the house. Nearby residents were notified and advised to shelter in place for safety.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team, Hostage Negotiation Team, Drone Unit, and K9 handlers, with support from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office K9 team and the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, assisted for several hours until the subject exited the residence and was safely taken into custody at 2:25 a.m.

Deputies executed a search warrant on the residence and located and seized shell casings and two guns.

Carrasquillo was charged with five counts, including

• Attempted second-degree murder

• Assault first-degree

• Assault second-degree

• Reckless endangerment

• Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/crime of violence

The suspect remains in the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown awaiting a bond hearing.

