Commercial Vehicle Inspection Detail Conducted in Charles County Results in 33 Violations

On September 9, 2025, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, and the Field Enforcement Bureau of the Comptroller of Maryland conducted a commercial vehicle inspection detail at 3220 Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf.

Officers inspected 35 vehicles, issued 33 violations, and placed 5 vehicles and 3 drivers out of service. Inspectors also conducted 34 fuel tank checks and issued two warnings related to recordkeeping requirements for interstate trucking.

These details are held throughout the year to identify unsafe vehicles and drivers, reduce the risk of crashes, and ensure commercial carriers are operating safely and responsibly.

The initiative is funded in part by the Maryland Highway Safety Office grant.