Calvert County Public Hearing on September 30th, 2025, for Master Plan of Prince Frederick Town Centers

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. to receive and consider written and verbal public comment regarding the draft Chapter 1: Town Centers and the draft Chapter 2: Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan of the Master Plan of Town Centers.

These draft chapters align with the December draft Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan Update, which incorporated comments from agencies, departments and the public during the 90-day comment period from June 27 to Sept. 25, 2024.

The public hearing will be held in the Commissioners Hearing Room, located in the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, second floor, at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick. The date may be subject to change due to weather or emergency.

The public is invited to attend the meeting in person. Individuals may also listen or comment by phone:

Toll-free: 301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 899 4188 8251

Passcode: #

Request to speak: *9

The public hearing will be streamed live on Comcast channel 1070 and the Calvert County Government YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/CalvertCountyGov. Recorded meetings can be watched on demand at www.CalvertCountymd.gov/Meetings or www.YouTube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

Interested persons are urged to view the draft chapters in their entirety by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/3929/Chapter-1-Town-Centers and www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PrinceFrederickTownCenter or by contacting Planning & Zoning at 410-535-1600, ext. 2356, or email [email protected].

Individuals may submit written comments in advance of the public hearing. Written comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 29. Written comments can be submitted via email at [email protected] or mailed to the Planning Commission at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678. Written comments will also be accepted at the Planning Commission public hearing up until the close of the record; people delivering comments to the hearing are encouraged to bring 15 copies for the Planning Commission, staff and the media.

Questions may be directed to Tay Harris, long range planner, at 410-535-1600, ext. 2333, or [email protected].