Charles County Commissioners Meeting Update – September 9th, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 – On Tuesday, Sept. 9, Commissioners held their annual Preliminary State Legislative Proposals Public Hearing. The yearly process allows residents and government officials to propose legislation to state legislators to be added to the county’s state legislative package during the 2026 Maryland General Assembly Session. Commissioners heard 23 proposals during the public hearing. Commissioners will hold a work session to finalize the package on Sept. 23, 2025.

Briefings

Jacob Dyer, Director of Fiscal and Administrative Services, and Samantha Chiriaco, Chief of Budget, briefed the Commissioners on the 2025 Bond Issue. Each year, the Budget Office requests spending estimates from county departments and agencies. They also review capital project spending to ensure the costs comply with IRS rules and regulations and other bond criteria. The bond size is determined by the Chief of Budget and the Director of Fiscal and Administrative Services. The 2025 proposed bond issue is $75 million. Commissioners voted to approve the request for a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.

Commissioners were also briefed by G.S. Proctor & Associates, Inc, economic development priorities in support of the Western Technology Corridor linking Federal missions, academic research, and private enterprise. Milestones include the future launch of the United States Hazmat Technology Association under the umbrella of the United States Bomb Technicians Association, which recently moved its headquarters to the Maryland Technology Center at Indian Head from Boulder, Colorado. Next steps will include working with the Economic Development Department, County leadership and agency partners to align priorities with Federal and State of Maryland funding opportunities.

Commissioners’ Goals and Objectives Update

Periodically, County Commissioners receive updates on staff’s work to further the Commissioners’ goals and objectives. On Sept. 9, Commissioners heard updates on their goal to further quality of life in Charles County:

Goal 1: Create a policy to promote safe, quality, and affordable housing across a range of income brackets to meet the needs of our residents.

The housing choice voucher payments have remained stable despite federal cuts, with over $950,000 in voucher payments issued in August 2025. The Housing Authority was awarded a Maryland Affordable Housing Trust Grant for $300,000 for plumbing improvements in rural areas. The Department of Community Services received approval to repurpose $75,000 in COVID relief funds for facility improvements for two county-owned homeless/transitional homes operated by Lifestyles of Maryland, Inc. The improvements, completed in partnership with the County’s Department of Public Works, included new flooring throughout the Fuller House Men’s Transitional Home, plus a complete bathroom renovation and improved Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access at Martha’s Place Home for Women and Children.

Staff outreach to voucher recipients to remind participants of voucher deadlines helped increase the usage of housing choice vouchers. Between September 2024 and August 2025, staff made 385 calls and contacts to voucher holders.

The Affordable Housing Work Group is finalizing a housing strategy for the Commissioners’ consideration in the fall, starting with a formal briefing on Sept. 23. A report of recommendations has been developed by the Planning Commission, based on community input gathered over the summer. The Department of Planning and Growth Management has also worked with developers to advance more than 500 units of affordable housing, which are at various stages of the development review process.

Goal 2: Provide community services, programs, and supports for seniors, families, and children.

The Aging and Human Services Division received a new grant to expand the capacity of the Senior Center Plus Program. The program is designed to meet the varied needs of senior citizens aged 60 or older who may not be able to participate independently within the senior center setting; yet do not require the extensive supervision and services of medical adult day care. Senior centers have also held a series of intergenerational events, including the St. Patrick’s Day Tea, Autumn Fest, and Mother’s Day Tea.

Goal 3: Ensure broad access to public transportation.

Planning and Growth Management has seen the usage of the TripShot mobile app double in Fiscal Year 2025 compared to Fiscal Year 2024. Ridership totals have also steadily increased from Fiscal Year 2024 to Fiscal Year 2025. Fourteen bus stops have been improved as part of a plan to enhance VanGo bus stops in the county. About $20 million in funding has been secured for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project, with another $10 million via approval of a Fiscal Year 2026 federal earmark and state match. The next round of public information workshops for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit is scheduled for early December 2025.

Goal 4: Provide diverse recreation, outdoor, and tourism opportunities for residents and visitors.

The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism installed its third synthetic turf field at Bensville Park. The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is also undergoing renovations and enhancements to the facility, as well as various improvements to other parks. Youth Development programs were expanded with a revamped Friday Hangouts Program designed for teens to socialize and engage in fun activities at six locations across the county. A trade skills career fair was held at Laurel Springs Regional Park in November 2024 to give teens a view into the skilled trades as a career option, and an HBCU College Fest to give teens a view into higher education options. Tourism also had several special events, including the Mixtape Concert Series and Hooked! On the Potomac, a fish-themed event held during the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tournament.

Proclamations

Commissioners recognized the following Proclamations:

Approval Items

Commissioners approved: