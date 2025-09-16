Last Chance to Discover Drayden African American Schoolhouse This Season

Last Open Houses Set for September 20, October 4 & 18; Season Reopens Spring 2026

St. Mary’s County Government’s Museum Division of Recreation & Parks, in partnership with the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions (UCAC), will be offering the final free Open Houses of 2025 for visitors and the community at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse, on Saturday, September 20, 2025; Saturday, October 4, 2025; and, Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monthly open houses will resume in April 2026.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses, and its story represents a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s African American history. Visitors are invited to learn more about the restored schoolhouse, its rich history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Hear the real stories about how African American students learned in this school up until the mid-20th century.



“The Drayden African American Schoolhouse is important piece of our county’s history, one that not many in our community know about, so we’re happy we can make it available for visitors” says Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “We greatly appreciate the continuing support of the volunteers who staff it for us, most of whom are members of the UCAC.”

Volunteers will be available on site during the open house to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history with visitors. All ages are welcome, and admission is free.

The Museum Division also offers special programs for school, bus, and other tour groups who would like to schedule a visit to the Drayden site. Individual visitors who would like to see the schoolhouse during times outside open house hours can contact the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at (301) 994-1471 to arrange a visit.

For more information about the Drayden African American Schoolhouse Open Houses, programs, admission prices, and more, visit the Drayden African American Schoolhouse Facebook page at Facebook.com/DraydenSchool or call (301) 994-1471.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division – The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison, and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.