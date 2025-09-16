Leonard Hall Recreation Center Sports Arena to Temporarily Close for Floor Renovations

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) announces the closure of the Leonard Hall Recreation Center sports arena from September 17 through October 20, 2025, for concrete floor repairs and the installation of a new underlayment and surface tiles.

This renovation project will result in an improved space for all indoor activities in the sports arena, including indoor soccer and roller hockey.

Regularly scheduled events in the Leonard Hall sports arena, such as Sunday afternoon “Family Skate” roller skating, will be on hiatus until the project is completed. Family Skate is scheduled to return on Sunday, October 26, and continue each Sunday from 2 – 5 p.m.

Dance classes and activities held in other sections of Leonard Hall Recreation Center will be unaffected by the sports arena construction.

More information about the renovation project and construction process can be found at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/LHallRepairUpdates.pdf.

Stay up to date with R&P events and happenings on social media. Follow R&P at: www.instagram.com/StMarysRecAndParks and www.Facebook.com/StMarysMDRecreation.