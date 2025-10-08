Two Men Flown to Trauma Center’s With Serious Injuries After Stabbing Each Other in Face

On Monday, September 15, 2025, at approximately 7:33 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 3300 block of Jonathan Court in Waldorf, for the reported stabbing.

911 callers reported a 41-year-old male was conscious and alert with a deep stab wound to the chest and face, with the caller then reported the man collapsed with call takers providing bleeding control instructions.

Officers were advised to use caution as this address had domestic history along with a stabbing which occurred in June of 2024.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the victim suffering from serious injuries and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the 41-year-old male to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

While investigating this assault, a second stabbing was dispatched in the 3000 block of October Place in Waldorf at 7:40 p.m.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an unknown aged male with a large laceration to the face and requested a helicopter to land nearby due to this victim having an altered mental status.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the man to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Police are investigating both incidents but believed they are connected.

No known charges have been filed as of October 5th, 2025. Updates will be added when they are provided.