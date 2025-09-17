Southern Maryland NAWCAD WOLF Division Develops New Ground Communication Capability for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division at Webster Outlying Field (NAWCAD WOLF) Special Communication Mission Solutions (SCMS) division collaborated with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels to quickly develop and deliver a new ground communication system to the squadron at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, July 24, 2025.

Due to its age, the legacy communication system used by the ground team began facing obsolescence and degraded capability. The system is integral to performance because it allows the ground team to control the airspace around each demonstration and communicate necessary information with the Blue Angel pilots in the air, making a new system critical to support the squadron’s mission.

“This solution is a great example of the rapid engineering capability we provide at NAWCAD WOLF,” said NAWCAD WOLF Executive Director, Blaine Summers. “Our organization has the subject matter expertise to develop solutions in house and the contract strategies in place to go fast.”



The SCMS team worked with the Blue Angels to create requirements documentation, conducted preliminary and critical design reviews, and delivered an interim solution consisting of improvements to the legacy communication system in February.

“The SCMS team demonstrated an understanding of the Blue Angels’ requirements and ability to be innovative by modifying existing resources,” said SCMS Division Director, Doug Hosea. “The team delivered a robust communications system with speed.”

While developing the design, the radio portion of the communication system selected as the best option was a modified commercially available radio, the URC-300. The SCMS team searched current Navy inventory to locate enough URC-300 radios not currently in use to fulfill the requirement, saving more than $200,000 in taxpayer funds.

During air shows, cellular signals can become overloaded due to the high number of attendees in the area using cellular service. The new communication system provides protection so the team does not lose local connectivity. Other upgrades include increased receive capability providing constant communication no matter the orientation of the aircraft, organic real-time monitoring of current weather, and connection to air traffic control. The new communication system was also designed to be light and fit in transit cases.

As part of the July delivery, the SCMS team provided the complete new and final system within budget and on schedule, and provided training, and operations and maintenance manuals.

NAWCAD WOLF develops and delivers airborne, shipboard, and shore-based organic solutions through rapid engineering, integration, installation, and sustainment for DOD, Navy, intelligence, and homeland security missions anywhere around the world.

