Indiana Man Charged After Sending Threats Through Social Media Connected to United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland

UPDATE 9/16/2025: Federal law enforcement arrested Jackson Fleming, 23, of Chesterton, Indiana, on suspicion of sending an online threat through a social media application connected to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on September 11, 2025.

A magistrate judge approved a complaint charging Fleming with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate communication in the Northern District of Indiana. Authorities arrested Fleming on September 12, in Indiana. He made his initial appearance in the Northern District of Indiana on September 15.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, and M. Scott Proctor, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, announced the arrest with Special Agent in Charge William J. DelBagno, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Baltimore Field Office, and Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley, FBI – Indianapolis Field Office.

A complaint is not evidence of guilt and is a temporary charge that must be followed by information or an indictment that formally brings federal charges. If formally charged, Fleming faces a maximum of five years in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended the FBI for its work in the investigation. Additionally, Ms. Hayes praised the Porter County Sheriff’s Office, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and the United States Naval Academy for their assistance with the investigation. Ms. Hayes also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Francis Sohn, who is prosecuting this case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert I. Goldaris, who is providing valuable assistance to this case.

From U.S. Naval Academy Public Affairs 9/12/2025: On Thursday, September 11 at approximately 5:07 PM EST, Naval Support Activity Annapolis security and local law enforcement responded to reports of a security concern at the United States Naval Academy.

During the response, two individuals were injured.

A midshipman sustained injuries from a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released today. The other person, a member of the naval security force, received minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital before being released.

We want to clarify that there was no active shooter at the Naval Academy. While Naval Support Activity has resumed normal operations, general public visitation to the Academy remains closed for today.

A full investigation into the incident is underway with NCIS and law enforcement. We are grateful for the continued support and collaboration of our local law enforcement partners.

9/11/2025: The U.S. Naval Academy is on lockdown this evening after reports of an active threat on campus. Naval Support Activity Annapolis confirmed the lockdown, saying it is being done “out of an abundance of caution” while law enforcement responds.

Details remain limited, and officials have not confirmed reports circulating online of gunfire inside Bancroft Hall or a suspect impersonating military police. At this time, the Academy and base remain secured as authorities investigate.

What we know so far:

The Naval Academy and NSA Annapolis are in lockdown status.

Law enforcement is actively responding to reports of a threat.

Officials stress this is a developing situation, and more information will be released when confirmed.

Residents and families are urged to avoid the area and monitor official Navy and law enforcement channels for verified updates.

Three helicopters are currently enroute to land at the Naval Academy, however, it is UNCONFIRMED, if there are more than the two initial victims. One gunshot victim is conscious, alert and breathing.

This is a developing story — we will provide updates as they are confirmed by credible sources.