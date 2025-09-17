54-Year-Old Lusby Man Killed After Motorcycle Crash in Brandywine, Police Investigating

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle that occurred Sunday afternoon. The deceased rider is 54-year-old Jeffrey Glacken of Lusby, Maryland.

On September 14, 2025, at approximately 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the 9500 block of Cedarville Road for a collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV. Glacken died at the scene. The driver of the SUV suffered injuries considered non-life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation revealed Glacken and the driver collided in the eastbound lanes of Cedarville Road. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Please refer to case number 25-0051201.

The family has been named the beneficially of a GoFundMe started by friends, you can assist by clicking here, or just sharing to support the family after this tragic crash.



Jeffrey Alan Glacken, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

Born on February 2, 1971, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Jeff was the son of the late Ronald and Phyllis Glacken. He was also preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter, Ronnie Marie Causey.

Raised in Calvert County, Jeff built a life to be proud of. Following in the footsteps of his father, he became a master auto body technician and painter — a craft he pursued with passion, precision, and pride. He was known for his tireless work ethic and unmatched dedication, not only to his profession but also to the people around him. Jeff was always the first to offer a helping hand, and his kindness left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

A true craftsman, Jeff could fix or build just about anything. When he wasn’t working on cars, he could be found improving his family home, creating custom furniture, or simply tinkering — always finding joy in the process of building and repairing. He also cherished the quiet companionship of his best friend, his loyal dog Scooby.

But more than anything, Jeff’s heart belonged to his family. His greatest accomplishment and the pride of his life was his daughter, Elizabeth Glacken, and his grandson, Eugene Causey. Jeff loved being a father and grandfather, and he treasured every moment spent watching Eugene grow. His legacy lives on in the love he gave, the values he passed down, and the family he adored.

There will be a Memorial Visitation on Sunday September 21, 2025 at the Rausch Funeral Homes, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD from 2-4 PM.