Developing The Workforce! Navy Selects Four NAWCAD WOLF Engineers for Leadership Program

The Navy recently selected four members of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division at Webster Outlying Field (NAWCAD WOLF) workforce for one of its flagship leadership development plans, the Journey Leadership Development Program (JLDP).

“Developing the next generation of leaders is one of the most important NAWCAD WOLF strategic imperatives,” said NAWCAD WOLF Executive Director, Blaine Summers. “This leadership program is one of the many ways the command is investing in its people.”

JLDP is a one-year Navy-wide program open to civilians and military that is designed to broaden participants in leadership development, management, and organizational knowledge through experience and formal classroom training. The 2025 JLDP application cycle resulted in more than 250 endorsed applications.

This year, four selectees from across NAWCAD WOLF will officially begin their journey Oct. 1st, 2025.

Selectees are Jason Goss and Lindsay Hanf, who support the Special Communication Mission Solutions (SCMS), and Brianna Martin and Greg Williams, who support the Ship and Air Integrated Warfare (SAIW) division.

Goss is a mechanical engineer who serves as a project lead supporting the SCMS division’s Joint Incident Site Communications Capability. He manages and modernizes communication systems the National Guard uses to connect with first responders, local agencies, and the military when responding to emergencies so they can share information quickly and reliably during a crisis.



“I want to learn how to delegate more effectively, strengthen collaboration within my team, and provide clear guidance without overcomplicating things,” said Goss. “By building these skills, I’ll be better prepared to support NAVAIR’s mission, not just by managing projects, but by developing people.”

Hanf is a mechanical engineer supporting the SCMS division and is embedded within the Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, where she provides technical and project management support to the acquisition and maintenance of various maritime platforms. Her efforts help bridge technical requirements and support program execution across multiple mission-critical platforms.

“Through JLDP, I hope to strengthen my leadership mindset, improve my ability to lead teams, and gain a deeper understanding of how my role contributes to the broader mission,” said Hanf. “I am excited about the chance to expand my network, learn new skills, and build confidence in my ability to make a positive impact.”

Martin, mechanical engineer who supports the SAIW division, is responsible for shock testing solution designs. She develops test procedures and reports, conducts tests, and leads any redesign efforts. She serves as a liaison with the shipbuilder, addressing any discrepancies related to the equipment being integrated, and performs detailed reviews of the documentation provided to the shipbuilder to ensure accuracy and completeness for the construction of spaces housing equipment developed by the division.

“I applied to the JLDP to further develop my leadership skills, expand my knowledge, and grow my professional network,” said Martin. “My goal is to gain a deeper understanding of effective leadership by engaging with leaders at all levels, ultimately to improve myself both personally and professionally.”

Williams supports the SAIW division as an engineering project lead for the Advanced Communications Systems Team integrating Digital Modular Radio Systems and ARC-210 radios from procurement, fabrication, testing, and delivery. The team delivers radio systems to aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, landing platform docks and other sea-based locations; as well as a few shore sites.

“I am hoping to gain leadership skills to advance my career and work towards a possible branch head position or team lead position,” said Williams. “I am also hoping to also have this as a professional competitive edge for later in my career.”

NAWCAD WOLF develops and delivers airborne, shipboard, and shore-based organic solutions through rapid engineering, integration, installation, and sustainment for DOD, Navy, intelligence, and homeland security missions anywhere around the world.

