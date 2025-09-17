District Heights Woman ‘Nearly Fell on the Floor’ After $50,000 Scratch-off Win in Calvert County

A longtime Maryland Lottery player from District Heights reports that she nearly fell on the floor when she realized she had won $50,000 on the $5 scratch-off Cash Blast.

She bought the ticket at the Safeway store at 10276 Southern Maryland Boulevard in the Calvert County community of Dunkirk, she said Sept. 12 when she claimed the prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore with her daughter at her side.

After she got home from shopping, she sat down next to her husband and started scratching the ticket and realized she had a big winner.

“I screamed and said I can’t believe this is happening,” she said. “It looks like I won!”

According to the daughter, the winner’s husband is a calm and reserved man and his response to the outburst was to calmly say, “Let me see that ticket.”

He confirmed it was a big winner.

“And then they called me,” the daughter said, adding that her dad told her that she needed to come to their house to see her mother. When the daughter asked what was wrong, her dad told her about the Lottery prize.

“I’m very happy for my mom,” the daughter said.

The twice-retired winner (once from the phone company and once from the federal government) said, for all her excitement, she hadn’t thought at all about what she would be doing with the money.

Meanwhile, the Safeway where she bought the ticket receives a bonus of $500 for selling the winning scratch-off.