78th Annual St. Mary’s County Fair Is Here! Family Fun from Wednesday to Sunday Starting Today





Wednesday, September 17, 2025: Entry Day! Bring your exhibit to the fair – check the catalogue for rules and times!

Thursday, September 18, 2025: Opening Day! (4 p.m. – 9 p.m.) Exhibits officially open, crowning of the Queen of Tolerance, and more!

(4 p.m. – 9 p.m.) Friday, September 19, 2025: Kids Day! (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.) FREE student admission until 5 p.m., 4-H shows, and more!

(9 a.m. – 9 p.m.) Saturday, September 20, 2025: Parade Day! (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.) Fair Parade, jousting tournament, Clydesdale demonstration, and more!

(9 a.m. – 9 p.m.) Sunday, September 21, 2025: Family Day! (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.) Baby show, antique tractor pull, and more!

(9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

St. Mary’s County Government, on behalf of the St. Mary’s County Fair Association, invites all members of the community to join in the fun happening this weekend at the! Highlights for this year’s program include:

Don’t forget to stop by the Commercial 2 building, to learn more about St. Mary’s County Government programs and services! Parking is available onsite; carpooling is recommended. To help alleviate traffic congestion, residents should consider accessing the main fairgrounds parking lot from Fairgrounds Road via Maryland Route 4.

Please note that the annual fair parade will take place on Saturday, September 20. Traffic delays expected on Maryland Route 5 (Point Lookout Road), from approximately 8:30 a.m. – noon with partial road closures from about 10:30 a.m. until the end of the parade. Residents should consider alternate travel routes during this time frame.

Thank you, to all the dedicated volunteers of the St. Mary’s County Fair Association, the Maryland Agricultural Fair Board, St. Mary’s County Government, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and to all the community partners, organizations, and businesses that help to make the St. Mary’s County Fair an annual success.