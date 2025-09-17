Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting in Lusby

On September 16, 2025, at approximately 11:59 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 1100 block of Golden West Way in Lusby for the report of an abandoned 911 call. While en route, deputies were advised that the caller had reestablished contact and reported that an unknown suspect had driven past the residence and fired shots at them. The caller further reported returning fire after being shot at.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with two individuals, identified as Nicholas Derick Dwayne Griffith, 25 of Lusby, and Timothy William White, Jr., 28 of Lusby. Griffith and White stated they had been outside changing a tire when they observed a dark-colored four-door sedan with tinted windows approach. A firearm was displayed from the front passenger-side window, and the passenger fired two rounds in their direction. Griffith returned fire with one round. The vehicle fled southbound on Golden West Way toward Cordova Drive. Griffith and White advised approximately five to seven minutes elapsed before their first attempt to call 911.

At approximately 11:52 a.m., Calvert Emergency Communications received a separate call from a nearby resident reporting a suspicious vehicle abandoned in their yard. Surveillance footage showed two individuals exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot. The vehicle, a dark-colored Ford Focus with Virginia registration, was registered to 19-year-old Khiantae Rai-Vaugh Marquez Robinson of Lusby, and matched the description provided by Griffith and White.

Through witness statements and surveillance video, investigators determined the vehicle involved in the shooting was operated by 20-year-old, Asia Ta’liyah Bell of Lusby, while Robinson was believed to be the shooter. Bell was located and taken into custody at a nearby residence on Golden West Way. Robinson fled the scene and remains at large. Criminal charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Khiantae Robinson is urged to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or Det. W. Freeland at [email protected].