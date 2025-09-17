Carol Charlene Fenhagen of California, MD passed away peacefully on September 12, 2025 in Winchester, Virginia at Blue Ridge Hospice. She was born to the late Mildred Eileen Caddie Block in Hancock, Maryland on November 28, 1949.

She attended Hagerstown Secretarial College and St. Mary’s College of Maryland. While attending St. Mary’s she met her husband of over 50 years, the late JP Fenhagen. She retired from St. Mary’s County Public Schools after 35 years of service.

Among her many interests were bowling, bingo, puzzles, playing cards, and going to the casino.

She is survived by three daughters, Janet Biscoe (Daniel) of Millersville, Maryland, Pearl (Daniel Dorsey) of Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania, and Laura (Rodie Langley) of Spring City, Tennessee, and five grandsons, DJ, Matthew, Evan, Rodie, and Gilligan.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 19, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Keith Burney at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Rd Ridge, MD 20680 or the charity of your choice.

Condolences to the family may be made to www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.