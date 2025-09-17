Dorothy Marie Thompson, a lifelong resident of Colton’s Point, Maryland, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 11, 2025. Born on June 9, 1936, she was the beloved daughter of the late Byron and Mae Guy and one of eight children.

On June 23, 1956, she married the love of her life, Paul S. Thompson Sr., and together they built a beautiful life centered around faith, family, and hard work. Dorothy began her professional life as a secretary at Frank Combs’ Insurance Company, where she worked for five years. However, her most cherished role was as a devoted wife and mother, raising their five children and supporting her husband’s business, Thompson’s Seafood Corner Market. She was the heart of the market, preparing her famous deviled crabcakes and warmly greeting every customer who walked through the door.

Dorothy was deeply involved in the Holy Angels School community during her children’s school years, giving generously of her time and spirit. She had a love of simple pleasures—playing the lottery, shopping on Mondays, dancing, gardening, and canning vegetables from her garden. Her kitchen was a place of comfort and tradition, especially when she served her homemade chicken noodle soup and grilled cheese sandwiches.

Family was the center of Dorothy’s world. She never forgot a birthday and made every family member feel special with a phone call and a heartfelt rendition of the Happy Birthday song. She was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her face lit up with every visit.

Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Paul S. Thompson Sr.; her children: Paul S. Thompson Jr. (Belinda), Byron “Kevin” Thompson (Barbara), Bonnie E. Vallandingham (Frank), Margaret J. Gerding (Stan), and Dorothy “Denise” Ching (Robby). She is also survived by her siblings: Paul Guy (Nancy), Raymond Guy (Susan), Juanita Chapdelaine (Mike), and Kay Hayden (Al).

She is preceded in death by her brothers Claudie E. Guy (GraceAnn) and Byron Lewis Guy, and her sister Gloria Wood (Harold).

Dorothy’s legacy lives on through her grandchildren: Dale Pilkerton, Stephanie Vallandingham, Jason Vallandingham, Christy Huseman, Carl Fuller, Matthew Fuller, Shelly Anderson, Paul S. Thompson III, Chasity Estevez, David Thompson, Emily Vallandingham, and Christopher Thompson; her 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter and one great-great-grandson on the way.

In her final years, Dorothy was lovingly cared for by her granddaughter Stephanie Vallandingham and her devoted caretaker Thelma Woodland.

A visitation will be held at Holy Angels Church in Avenue, Maryland, on Monday, September 22, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Robert Golas.

Dorothy Marie Thompson leaves behind a lifetime of cherished memories and a legacy of love, kindness, and unwavering devotion to her family and community. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Pallbearers: Dale Pilkerton, Jason Vallandingham, David Thompson, Christopher Thompson, Carl Fuller III, Paul S. Thompson III.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.