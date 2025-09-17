William Aloysius Barry, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on September 14, 2025 at the age of 55. He was born on April 13, 1970, to the late William and Betty Mae Barry. As a young man, William proudly served in the Army National Guard and later worked as a self-employed laborer.

He enjoyed playing guitar, journaling, cheering on the Washington Redskins, and spending time with his beloved granddaughter, Emma.

William was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Johnny Barry. He is survived by his son, Wesley Schroeter, and his granddaughter, Emma Schroeter.

A private service will be held by the family.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

