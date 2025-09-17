Louis Arthur “Audie” Murphy, II, 64, of Benedict, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 9, 2025. Audie was born in LaPlata, MD to the late Louis Arthur Murphy, Sr. and Mary Alice (Higgs) Murphy.

Audie was raised on Hilltop Farm, also known as Murphy’s Hill. He grew up working alongside his father, grandfather, uncles, sisters, and cousins in the fields, cutting tobacco and cultivating other crops. Farming for the Murphy family concluded in the early 1990s. With the support of his wife, Lisa, Audie pursued and received a nursing degree in 1994. His career was spent at several hospitals, including the emergency room at Greater Southeast Hospital. There, he earned the respect of nurses, doctors, and patients through his dedication and tremendous sense of humor.

In his spare time, Audie enjoyed piddling on the farm, working on vehicles and riding in his gator with his dog Ragnar beside him. He was a great storyteller and prankster. His grandmother often referred to him as that little “rascal” and he truly was. Whenever you saw him you could count on being teased or listening to one of his elaborate stories.

He is survived by his son Louis Arthur “Lil Audie” Murphy III (Maggie), his wife, Lisa Ellen Murphy, and their children: Chelsea Rose Murphy and Alyssa Nicole Murphy (Andi). He is also survived by his sisters, Sharon Lee Murphy, Mary Lou Gibson (George) and Lona Marie Drake (John), as well as his grandchildren, Colin Murphy, Conner Murphy and Aiden Murphy. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The world will be a little quieter without his booming laugh and unique sense of humor. He was one of a kind.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Benedict Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, Friday, October 3, 2025, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Memorial contributions can be made in Audie’s name to the BVFDRS, P.O. Box 303, Benedict, MD 20612.