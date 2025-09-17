Dorothy Ann Lavery, 91, of Chesapeake Beach passed away September 10, 2025. She was born May 19, 1934, in Hibbs, PA to Frank and Verna (Gramada) Fudella. Dorothy grew up in Ralph, PA and moved to Washington, DC at the age of 18 to work for the FBI. She married Vincent Lavery in 1960 and was primarily a homemaker until her children were in school. She then went to work as a secretary for various companies, retiring in 1993.

In 1995 Dorothy and Vincent moved to The Villages, FL where they enjoyed retirement until they moved back to Maryland and settled in Chesapeake Beach. Dorothy was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. She was an active participant in the senior group “The Inspirations” at Dunkirk Baptist where she enjoyed going on trips, going out to lunch, and participating in their various activities. She also loved the beach and spending time with her grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Vincent Lavery, Sr., brother Robert Fudella and sister Josphine Gaborko. She is survived by her children Daniel Lavery of Manassas, VA, Michelle Duelley and her husband Tim of Chesapeake Beach, and Vincent Lavery, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Lake Frederick, VA, grandchildren Christina Duelley (Rodrigo Castrillo), Michael Duelley (Jennifer), and Collin Lavery (Lauren Moon), and great-granddaughter Elizabeth Anna-Grace Duelley.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy’s name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/ or the Salvation Army https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/