Worker Flown to Virginia Trauma Center After Long Fall from Lift in Leonardtown Weis

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, emergency medical services responded to the Old McKay’s/New Weis location at 40845 Merchants Lane in Leonardtown, for the reported injuries from a long fall.

911 callers reported a male fell approximately 12 feet from a lift onto the concrete floor and had a head injury with serious bleeding. 911 Dispatchers provided bleeding control instructions and pre-launched a helicopter due to the callers details.

EMS arrived on the scene to confirm the 31-year-old male had a serious head injury with serious bleeding and confirmed a helicopter was needed.

Flight medics were advised the man was completely conscious, alert and breathing while suffering from a open skull fracture with serious bleeding.

Due to weather, Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was cancelled from landing at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and waited for EMS to transport the patient to St. Mary’s County Airport.

Trooper 7 flew the victim to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, after diverting from the TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Center in Salisbury, Maryland.

The hospital in Norfolk is highly regarded as it is Hampton Roads’ only Level 1 trauma center. In 2022, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital treated nearly 5,000 trauma patients in our trauma center. (Trauma Level I centers are required to have all the resources to stabilize and definitively treat even the most complex traumatic injuries with immediate availability. Level 1 Trauma Centers provide the highest level of trauma care to critically ill or injured patients.)

The building is currently undergoing renovations as Weis is planning to open soon, however, no date has been updated.