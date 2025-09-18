La Plata Man Arrested After Barricade, Assaulting Woman and Child

On Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6300 block of Nelson Drive in La Plata for a report of a domestic assault in which the suspect, Christopher Dale Buchanan, 37, of La Plata, had assaulted a woman and a young child.

During the incident, Buchanan choked the woman, assaulted the child, and then retrieved a knife and held it to the woman’s throat, threatening to kill her. At some point, the woman and child were able to escape from the house and seek help.

When officers arrived, Buchanan barricaded himself inside and, at times, appeared in the doorway armed with a knife. Buchanan refused to comply with officers who made numerous attempts for Buchanan to exit the house. An arrest warrant was obtained.

Members of the CCSO’s Domestic Violence Unit went to the house to serve the warrant, and Buchanan initially refused to surrender. Officers were able to gain entry into the home and take Buchanan into custody.

Buchanan has been charged with aggravated assault, assault, and other related charges. On September 12, a judge ordered Buchanan to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Additional charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.