Waldorf Man Charged with Assault After Woman “Fell” Causing Life-Threatening Injuries

On Friday, September 12th, 2025, at approximately 6:28 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 3300 block of Patapsco Place in Waldorf for an unconscious female.

When officers arrived, a male, who was inside the residence with the woman, told officers the woman had fallen.

The woman, age 26, was transported to a hospital where she was admitted in critical condition. It was later determined she had a severe spinal fracture and was placed on life support.

Further investigation revealed the injuries were not consistent with a fall, and the male’s account of events changed multiple times.

After consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, the male, Matthew Alexander Buchannon, 20, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

Detective Burgess is continuing to investigate and further updates will be provided when they become available.