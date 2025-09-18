Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Multiple Residences and Vehicles Struck by Gunfire in Waldorf

On Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., patrol officers responded to the areas of Jackson Court, Hunt Place, Husk Place, and Bannister Circle in Waldorf for the report of the sound of gunshots, after which several males were seen running from the area, possibly with weapons.

Upon arrival, officers learned multiple bullets had struck several residences and vehicles.

No one was injured.

A K9 track led toward October Place, and numerous bullet casings across multiple locations were recovered.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact PFC Christian at 301-609-3282 ext. 0326. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or through the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.