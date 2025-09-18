Maryland Department of Health Police Captain Charged with Misconduct in Office and Theft

Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III announced today that Maryland Department of Health Police Captain Astarte Hunt, has been charged by Criminal Information with two counts of Misconduct in Office and one count of Theft Scheme of $1,500 to $25,000.

According to the charging document, Captain Hunt served as a sworn law enforcement officer with the Maryland Department of Health Police Department (“MDHP”) beginning in 2016 and was promoted to Captain in 2022.

The charging document alleges that from January to May 2025, Captain Hunt attended college courses at the University of Maryland Baltimore County (“UMBC”) during her scheduled shifts with the MDHP, without authorization or approval. Captain Hunt submitted time sheets indicating that she was working with MDHP, while she was attending college courses or completing related schoolwork.

The charging document further alleges that as a Captain with MDHP, Captain Hunt was permitted to utilize a State-owned vehicle for work-related purposes. Captain Hunt was not permitted to take the vehicle home after her shifts, nor was she permitted to utilize the vehicle for personal reasons or while off duty.



MDHP employees who utilize State-owned vehicles are required to submit a Vehicle Mileage Log, indicating the odometer reading at the beginning and end of each day.

According to the charging document, throughout at least April and May 2025, Captain Hunt drove her State-owned vehicle to college courses, on weekends, and while off duty. Captain Hunt submitted the Mileage Log, indicating that the odometer reading on her vehicle did not change on Saturdays and Sundays, despite using the vehicle for personal reasons on those days. Captain Hunt included the odometer change into the following Monday’s odometer reading to appear as if she drove those miles during her scheduled shift.

Howard stated, “Our office is committed to upholding the law, including holding officers accountable when they abuse the public trust and violate the very laws and regulations they are sworn to enforce.”

All individuals who are charged with a criminal offense are presumed to be innocent.

A copy of the charging document can be found HERE.