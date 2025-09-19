Police Investigating Shots Fired in St. Charles High School Parking Lot During Football Game

Police Activity – St. Charles High School Football Game

Update from Charles County Sheriff’s Office – Preliminary Info: During a football game at St. Charles High School, a group of juveniles was observed congregating but left the game on their own before it ended.

Shortly after, officers on site, including the school resource officer (SRO), heard several gunshots in the parking lot.

The juveniles were seen fleeing, and officers immediately canvassed the area. No injuries were reported, but one vehicle sustained damage.

Officers are continuing their investigation and pursuing any leads.

The game ended safely with no further issues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 932-2222 or submit tips anonymously through Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.