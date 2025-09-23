UPDATE: Charles County Adjusts Safety Plan for High School Boys Football Games Following Shots Fired in St. Charles High School Parking Lot

UPDATE 9/21/2025: Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) announces the movement of some high school sports games to Level 2 of the school system’s athletic event safety plan.

Effective immediately, all high school boys junior varsity football and boys varsity football games from all seven CCPS high schools will operate on a Level 2 of the official CCPS Athletic Event Safety Plan.

The plan is posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/students/athletics.

CCPS launched the safety plan in 2024 to ensure safe and enjoyable experiences for participants at all athletic and school events. In light of a recent incident at a St. Charles High School football game, CCPS is moving to Level 2 for high school boys football. The school system has not determined when and if the level will be lowered.

The plan includes four levels of action related to student athletics, and typically principals determine the athletic event safety level for their respective school.

Level 2 of the athletics safety plan includes the following criteria. Administrators and staff will ensure attendees at boys football games follow the plan below. Individuals who fail to comply with the procedures are subject to removal from the game site.

Spectators must purchase a ticket online using Go Fan at https://gofan.co/.

Students at all participating schools will be allowed to attend with proof of an online ticket purchase along with a valid school ID or StudentVue verification of their current schedule.

All other school-aged spectators must be accompanied by a chaperone 21 years of age or older who has purchased a ticket. Chaperones are required to stay and supervise students for the length of their stay at the event.

Concession stand sales may be limited.

Game times and dates may be changed to help with event management.

School-aged spectators may be subject to ID checks and must have their student ID cards or StudentVUE accounts available when attending athletic events.

Bags, backpacks, coolers, outside food or drink, and sports equipment are not permitted.

Spectators who leave the stadium must pay to re-enter. Spectator capacity and ticket limits may apply.

Time constraints may be enforced for admission to the event. (i.e., schools may publish admission deadlines). Parents/guardians of student-athletes may be admitted after these posted times.

Entrances and exits may be staggered and additional security coverage should be provided in congested areas.

No gatherings outside of seating areas and concession stands will be allowed before, during or after the event. All spectators must be seated in the bleachers during the event.

CCPS can lower or increase the level of the athletic event safety plan at any time.



Update from Charles County Sheriff’s Office – Preliminary Info: During a football game at St. Charles High School, a group of juveniles was observed congregating but left the game on their own before it ended.

Shortly after, officers on site, including the school resource officer (SRO), heard several gunshots in the parking lot.

The juveniles were seen fleeing, and officers immediately canvassed the area. No injuries were reported, but one vehicle sustained damage.

Officers are continuing their investigation and pursuing any leads.

The game ended safely with no further issues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 932-2222 or submit tips anonymously through Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.