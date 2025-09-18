One Transported to Trauma Center After Head-on Collision in St. Inigoes

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at approximately 3:22 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Heritage Lane in St. Inigoes, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one trapped.

Crews from NAS Webster Field and Ridge VFD responded with first arriving units confirming a head-on style crash with one occupant trapped.

Firefighters quickly extricated the trapped adult female and transferred her into the awaiting care of ems.

One adult female was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second adult female was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Police are investigating the collision.

All photos courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

