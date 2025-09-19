Maryland Natural Resources Police Report for Summer 2025 in Southern Maryland

The Maryland Natural Resources Police took action related to alleged violations of criminal and natural resource laws from June through August 2025. The full report regarding all counties can be found here.

During those months, individuals were charged for violations including fishing without a license, hunting out of season, weapons charges, oyster and crabbing violations, forestry citations, and other crimes.

Officers Seize 45 Fish From Shoreline Fishermen at Point Lookout State Park

On June 29, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers on routine park patrol observed a group of four individuals fishing from shore at Point Lookout State Park in Scotland. When officers approached the group, a cooler was found containing 45 undersized croaker and one undersized summer flounder.

Officers determined each of the fishermen equally contributed to the total number of undersized fish and were subsequently issued citations. A 31-year-old Silver Spring man, a 37-year-old Suitland man, and a 38-year-old Silver Spring man were issued citations for possession of seven to 10 undersized croaker, while a 28-year-old male from Silver Spring was issued a citation for possession of seven to 10 undersized croaker and possession of undersized summer flounder.

Four Hyattsville Crabbers Cited For Catching More Than 100 Illegal Crabs

On July 13, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting surveillance in St. Mary’s County identified a group of four individuals wading in the St. Mary’s River using handlines, dip nets, and cast nets to catch crabs. Officers noted that the crabs were not measured prior to being stored.

Upon a traffic stop of the crabbers, officers identified a cooler which contained 95 undersized male hard crabs measuring less than 5 inches and 21 female hard crabs.

Each of the individuals, a 43-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man, a 50-year-old man, and a 38-year-old woman, all of Hyattsville, were issued citations for possession of more than 50 undersized hard crabs and recreational possession of over 20 female crabs. They face maximum fines of $2,000 each if convicted.

Virginia Man Busted Twice In Two Weeks For Crabbing Violations In St. Mary’s County

On July 16, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting surveillance in St. Mary’s County identified a group of people crabbing with hand lines and dip nets from a pier above the Potomac River. Officers observed buckets of crabs being unloaded into a cooler without being measured.

Officers then approached a male – a 38-year-old from Falls Church, Virginia – who revealed a cooler in his truck filled with 143 blue crabs. He was issued three citations including possession of over 50 undersized hard crabs, recreational possession of female crabs, and exceeding recreational possession limits, which carries a total of $3,000 in maximum fines if convicted. Investigation later revealed the same individual received citations 11 days prior for possessing 41 undersized male hard crabs and 11 female crabs.

Capitol Heights Man Charged With Firearms Violations At Myrtle Grove Wildlife Management Area

On August 16, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers on patrol in Charles County performed a check of shooting range permits at the Myrtle Grove Wildlife Management Area (WMA) shooting range in La Plata. One active range user admitted to officers that he did not have a permit to shoot on the range.

Upon further inspection, officers found the individual – a 35-year-old male from Capitol Heights – was prohibited from possessing firearms due to an active protective order. The man surrendered his semiautomatic rifle chambered in .223 and was charged with violation of a protective order, possessing a rifle while prohibited, and illegal possession of ammunition. The man faces a maximum fine of $3,000 and/or four years and 90 days imprisonment if convicted on all charges.