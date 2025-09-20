Two Children Flown to Children’s Center, Two Adults Transported to Trauma Center After Crash in Waldorf, Police Investigating

On Friday, September 19, 2025, at approximately 4:55 p.m., EMS came across a serious motor vehicle collision in front of the Denny’s in the 2900 block of Crain Highway with multiple children suffering injuries.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical services were quickly dispatched to the scene, with two helicopters requested to land at the scene a short time later.

Crews on the scene confirmed a two vehicle T-bone style collision with no entrapment, and three suffering serious injuries.

EMS on scene advised they needed multiple helicopters for two children who were unrestrained and having injuries with an altered mental status, two adults who had injuries with one not alert.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 and U.S. Park Police Eagle 1 landed at the scene.

Trooper 7 transported a 8-year-old, and Eagle 1 transported a 6-year-old, both to the Children’s National Medical Center with serious injuries after being “improperly retrained.”

Two adult patients were both transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.

