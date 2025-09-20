Retired Sgt. Gus Proctor Honored as Hometown Hero at Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Event

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating one of its own as retired Sgt. Gus Proctor was recently recognized during Trollinger Law’s Hometown Hero event, held at First Responders Night with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

The Hometown Hero program shines a spotlight on first responders who have made a lasting difference in the lives of Marylanders through their professionalism, dedication, and service to public safety. This year’s honorees included Sgt. Proctor, retired La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner, and Maryland State Police Lt. Everett West.

Sgt. Proctor was commended for his decades-long career in law enforcement and his ongoing commitment to the community. Over the course of more than 30 years with the Sheriff’s Office, he served in numerous roles before transitioning into a civilian position as a community organizer. In this role, he has been instrumental in building strong partnerships and supporting countless community initiatives.

One of his most notable contributions has been his leadership of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Maryland, which he has spearheaded for 19 years. Under his guidance, the event has raised over $1.1 million in support of Special Olympics athletes.

Beyond his law enforcement career, Proctor continues to give back through service on the boards of Spring Dell Center, Inc. and Sagepoint Senior Living Services. He also partners with Lifestyles of Maryland, Inc. to organize an annual Easter Basket Giveaway, which has provided more than 3,000 baskets to children in need.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office extended its congratulations to Sgt. Proctor and all of this year’s Hometown Hero recipients for their unwavering dedication to the communities they serve.

Congratulations to Sgt. Proctor, Chief Schinner, Lt. West, and all of the Hometown Hero honorees!

