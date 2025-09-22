18th Annual Riverfest This Saturday in St. Mary’s City, FREE Event!

The 18th Annual RiverFest will be held at 47418 Old State House Rd, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686, and everyone is invited to come celebrate, explore, and protect the St. Mary’s River. Admission and activities are completely free, thanks to sponsors, donors, volunteers, and members. Hosted by the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association.

The day begins with kayaking from 10 AM to 3 PM at the waterfront, where you can grab a life jacket and paddle with help from Team River Runner. At 10:30 AM, biologists will show how to use a seine net to catch and identify fish from the river. Around the same time, the St. Maries Citty Militia will hold a historical weapons demonstration, so expect loud noises at 10:30 AM and again just after 1 PM.

From 11 AM to 3 PM, visitors can meet owls and raptors at the Birds of Prey station with Tom Newquist of Raptor’s Eye. At 12 noon, the music starts at the pavilion with the Eastport Oyster Boys, who will perform until 2 PM while telling stories through their Chesapeake-inspired songs. Also at noon, local waterfowl hunter Chad Day will begin his retriever demonstrations on the State House Lawn, repeating at 1 PM and 2:30 PM.

The highlight of the afternoon is the River Wade-In at 2 PM, honoring the late Senator Bernie Fowler. Participants will gather at the pavilion, then walk down to the river to wade in until they can no longer see their feet, symbolizing how water clarity reflects water quality. Be sure to bring a change of clothes if you plan to join in.

Throughout the day, there are plenty of activities for all ages. Kids can enjoy face painting and balloon animals under the pavilion, and families can stop by interactive tables to make a Secchi disk, try the Marine Scene stamp and splash craft, and meet live animals brought by local natural resource groups.

On the waterfront, you can try oyster tonging with lifelong waterman Sheldon Russell, step aboard the Maryland Dove, tour the 63-foot schooner RAINBOW, and visit the Historic St. Mary’s City Museum for free admission to exhibits and living history demonstrations.

Food will be available all day from El Coqui, the area’s first authentic Puerto Rican restaurant, serving empanadas and virgin piña coladas. Vendors and exhibitors, including local artists, conservation groups, and community organizations, will also be set up around the grounds.

By the end of the day, you’ll have the chance to experience music, history, wildlife, hands-on science, and the river itself—all in celebration of the St. Mary’s River.