Calvert Pines Senior Center Closing for Renovations Sept. 23-26

The Calvert County Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging, advises residents that the Calvert Pines Senior Center in Prince Frederick will close temporarily for renovations beginning Tuesday, Sept. 23, through Friday, Sept. 26.

Normal hours of operation will resume Monday, Sept. 29.

Seniors who receive home-delivered meals will continue to receive meal delivery. Those who would like to participate in programs or eat lunch at another location are encouraged to visit the following senior centers:

North Beach Senior Center

9010 Chesapeake Ave., North Beach; 410-257-2549

Southern Pines Senior Center

20 Appeal Lane, Lusby; 410-586-2748

Public transportation is available from Prince Frederick to these senior centers. Find schedules online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Transportation. For transportation information, call 410-535-4606.

For more information on senior centers and programs offered for Calvert County’s seniors, contact the Office on Aging at 410-535-4606 or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Aging.

